‘I will put you in a grave:’ Teen accused of making threats during Instagram fight about football

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A teen threatened to put another boy “in a grave” during a fight about NFL football on Instagram, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 16-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was messaging with another boy Monday morning about football and the conversation turned hostile.

“Well I mean you piss me off I will put you in a grave (expletive), I will go to your house beat the (expletive) outta you and your parents and make your life hell so back off because there is nothing holding me back right now from getting a knife and putting it up to your throat (expletive), your fat (expletive) can’t do (expletive), you (sic) parents must be fat (expletive) to have a child like you,” the teen wrote, according to the affidavit.

A school administrator became aware of the messages and notified authorities, the report said.

The boy was arrested Tuesday at his home on a felony charge of written threats to kill or injure.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said parents need to teach their children about the seriousness of making threats.

“A disagreement over NFL teams should never lead to threatening to kill someone else,” Staly said. “It is time that children know that there are consequences to their actions and what they say on social media is permanent. We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County. Parents, I again implore you to talk to your children.”

A spokesperson from Flagler County Public Schools said the incident happened off-campus.