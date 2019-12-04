Orange County deputies arrest man wanted in connection to home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted in connection to a home invasion at the Castilian Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue.

Investigators said deputies found Berthin Rousseau on Jefferson Street on Tuesday.

On Nov. 3, deputies said unknown armed suspects kidnapped a man outside the Castilian Apartments and robbed him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was taken to a storage unit where the suspects left him.

The suspects are also accused of robbing the man’s wife at gunpoint, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.