Second suspect in St. Cloud mother’s murder seeks release from jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was arrested along with his son in connection with the death of his daughter-in-law is asking to be released from jail, according to court documents.

Angel Luis Rivera’s attorney filed a motion Tuesday claiming that state prosecutors missed the 21-day deadline to file formal charges in the case. Records show Rivera was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Oct. 29 on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A hearing in the matter is scheduled for Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Rivera’s son, Christopher Otera-Rivera, appeared in court for a hearing that lasted only a few minutes. The judge in that case ruled that the state missed the deadline to file formal charges, so Otera-Rivera should be released on his own recognizance on the murder charge.

However, officials from the State Attorney’s Office said that Otera-Rivera is still being held without bond on other charges, meaning he won’t be released from jail unless those charges are dropped or bond is set.

Jail records show that Rivera is being held without bond on the murder charge while bond is set at $10,000 on the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the State Attorney said prosecutors have 21 days to file charges, and if none are filed, prosecutors are afforded a maximum of 180 days.

Otera-Rivera, Rivera, Wanda Nereida Rivera and Nicholas Rivera are all in custody and deputies said they are believed to be connected to the death of Nicole Montalvo.

The 33-year-old St. Cloud mother was initially reported missing on Oct. 21 after she failed to pick up her son from school. Her remains were found days later on a property owned by the Rivera family, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show Montalvo accused Otera-Rivera of domestic violence on multiple occasions.

She said her estranged husband dragged her by her hair, slapped her and head-butted her in one instance and in another, he kidnapped her, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavits.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 1-800-799-7233, or in Central Florida, the Harbor House 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.