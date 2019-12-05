DeLand man accused of raping child may have other victims, investigators say

After a 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual battery of a child, detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office say they are continuing to investigate if there are any additional victims because of the suspect’s access to children.

Emmett Boykins was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sexual battery of a child.

The victim’s family told investigators they learned Boykins was in a sexual relationship with their 15-year-old son on Nov. 24 when the victim’s father encountered Boykins with the boy in a vehicle outside their home.

Boykins was found hiding near the floorboard of the vehicle and told the father, “It’s not what you think," according to the arrest report.

The victim told investigators the first sexual battery happened about two years ago when he was 13 years old and has known Boykins since he was 6 years old.

According to the arrest report, Boykins would meet the victim at a DeLand church and they would have sex in Boykins’ vehicle.

Boykins was previously an employee at Stetson University and volunteered at churches in the DeLand area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Boykins had supervised and potentially unsupervised access to children.

Anyone who believes they have information about additional victims is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

