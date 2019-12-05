Deputies search for serial dine-and-dashers

VOLUSIA COUNTY,Fla. – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are searching for serial dine-and-dashers.

The Sheriff's Office said two women and a man have scammed three different restaurants in the county.

Investigators said the dine-and-dash incidents happened at three different locations of Houligan’s.

The suspects are accused of not paying for their meals at:

Houligan’s on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach on Nov. 23

Houligan’s on West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach in October

Houligan’s on Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange in September

Deputies said the suspects entered the Daytona Beach location and ordered a meal.

The bill amount was $90.52.

Investigators said when the suspects finished eating, two of them went outside to smoke and the third suspect went to the restroom.

The Sheriff’s Office said after employees searched the parking lot, they realized the suspects walked out without paying their meal.

In each case, the suspects ordered the same food and drinks, according to investigators.

Here are some of the items listed on the bill:

Rib Dinner

Mozzarella Sticks

Daiquiri

Bud Light

Shamrock Shrimp

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call investigators at 386-248-1777.