Medical episode leads to fatal crash in Lake County, troopers say

A man behind the wheel of a pickup truck suffered a medical episode that caused him to swerve off the road and crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 65-year-old man was driving northbound on U.S. 27 in Lake County around 10:25 a.m. when a medical event caused him to lose control, go over the median and into the southbound lanes, where the front left of his Ford hit the left rear of a Toyota SUV.

The truck then left the roadway and hit a fence on the shoulder, records show.

The man, who is from Groveland, died at an area hospital. The 42-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.