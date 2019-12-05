Multiple fatalities after police pursuit, armed robbery ends in gunfire in South Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Multiple people have been killed after a multi-county police pursuit ended in gunfire on Miramar Parkway Thursday following an armed robbery in Coral Gables.

The pursuit ended in a hail of bullets on live television as police fired into the UPS truck taken during the robbery. A man could be seen attempting to exit the truck on the passenger’s side during the firefight in Miramar, but it’s not known whether he was a UPS employee or one of the suspects, reports WPLG.

Miramar police confirmed there were multiple fatalities after the shooting, but did not identify who was shot. Officials did confirm that no law enforcement personnel were among those killed.

Emergency crews could be seen tending to another man in the front of the vehicle.

One person was airlifted to the hospital after being taken from the scene on Miramar Parkway east of Flamingo Road.

Police say two suspects armed with handguns attempted to rob a UPS driver at 1261 Mariana Avenue near the intersection of Miracle Mile and LeJeune Road.

The suspects shot a female victim in the head and then sped off in the UPS truck.

Suspects led police north on Florida’s Turnpike to I-75 before getting off near Century Village in Pembroke Pines and then heading to the Miramar area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.