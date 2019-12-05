This 8-year-old Florida boy’s breakdancing skills are too legit to quit

ORLANDO, Fla. – DJ Loheit discovered his passion for dancing early on in his young life.

The now 8-year-old’s mother says he first discovered his hidden talent while on a family vacation in California.

DJ has been busting out moves with professionals and taking part in dance battles ever since around the country. He spends about half his year around Central Florida, according to his mother.

The up-and-coming dancer has a growing following on social media, including his Instagram account @djlodances, with millions of views.

DJ will bring his breakdancing skills to the News 6 studios on Thursday to show us what it’s all about.

Watch the full interview with DJ at 9 a.m. Thursday. We’ll post the recording after it airs.