4 people killed after carjacking of UPS truck and chase in South Florida

MIAMI – FBI Special Agent Charge George Piro said four people were killed after a carjacking and police pursuit in South Florida on Thursday.

Investigators said two armed individuals robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables around 4:14 p.m.

Agent Piro said the suspects are accused of stealing UPS truck and kidnapping the driver around 4:36.

The FBI said investigators located the truck and a high-speed chase followed from Dade County to Broward County.

The chase ended in Miramar.

“The armed suspects engaged law enforcement with open fire,” Piro said.

The two suspects, the UPS driver, and a bystander were killed in the incident, according to the FBI.

The FBI will lead the investigation on the incident.

“It’s very early in the investigative process, there’s a lot of questions that are still unanswered,” Piro said.

FBI agents will process the different crime scenes throughout Thursday night.

“Our condolences go to the families of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident,” Piro said.

UPS released a statement on the incident:

"We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in the incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation. "