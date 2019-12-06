Orlando man arrested after camera found hidden inside clock in bathroom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Orlando man was arrested after a camera was found hidden inside a clock in a bathroom, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Douglas Lythgoe was charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and video voyeurism.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim noticed the clock in the bathroom.

The clock had not been in the bathroom before, the victim told investigators.

The victim looked up hidden camera clocks online, court documents show.

The victim found one identical to the device in the bathroom, the affidavit shows.

Court records show the victim broke the clock and found the camera.