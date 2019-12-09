Check out the 4 top spots in Orlando's South Eola neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that South Eola has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi bar and Thai spot to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Eola, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Oudom Thai & Sushi

Photo: pattie k./Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar and Thai spot Oudom Thai & Sushi, which offers seafood and more. Located at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews on Yelp.

Grab a spring roll or try the calamari for an appetizer to start. In addition to sushi, Oudom serves up entrees such as the Peking Boneless Duck and the Shrimp In Claypot. Take a gander at the full list of entrees here.

2. The Greenery Creamery

Photo: Mackenzie B./Yelp

Next is The Greenery Creamery, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 420 E. Church St., Unit 112 With 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

At this boutique shop, you can order your favorite dessert in a black ash or ube (Asian purple yam) waffle cone. For ice cream lovers who are dairy-free or vegan, this spot has house-made flavors like cardamom rose and blueberry lavender, made in small batches with coconut cream. Drop by this spot for milkshake Fridays or sign up for cake classes.

3. Menagerie Eatery & Bar

Photo: menagerie eatery & bar/Yelp

Cocktail bar and New American spot Menagerie Eatery & Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 101 S. Eola Drive, 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews.

The eclectic eatery is open for happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch. The menu features house-made shrubs, bitters, drams and herb focused syrups, notes the business's website. Offerings include curry tempura cauliflower (served with pisco sour relish); a grilled salmon entree served with chive mashed potatoes (it's topped with cherry tomato red wine jam) and doughnut bread pudding for dessert.

4. Atelier Salon

Atelier Salon, a hair salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 411 E. Central Blvd. to see for yourself.

Whether your hair is damaged or just needs an upgrade, this salon's friendly, attentive stylists deliver services that achieve results, according to Yelpers. It offers haircuts, styling, Brazilian blowouts and product lines like Bumble and Bumble and Oribe.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.