House Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON – House Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to announce next steps early Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump.

Democrats are warning of the risk his actions toward Ukraine now pose to U.S. elections and national security.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee and other have not disclosed how many articles of impeachment are being prepared, but Democrats are expected to put forward charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.