Lawsuit: Mother says young boy was bullied, sexually assaulted at Brevard school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a Brevard County student is suing the Brevard School Board, claiming it failed to protect her son from alleged bullying and sexual abuse by another student at Audubon Elementary on Merritt Island, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida argues the board was negligent in its handling of a series of incidents between October 2016 and May 2017, when the boys were in first grade.

The woman’s son, identified in the complaint anonymously as John Doe, reported being inappropriately touched and forced to touch the genitals of another student, according to the lawsuit. When he refused, the other student would beat him, the complaint said.

The incidents, reported over a series of months, left the boy with “severe and permanent ... injuries, emotional distress, mental anguish, pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life,” attorneys argued.

The woman and her attorneys are seeking unspecified damages, accusing Audubon officials of acting "with deliberate indifference" to the reports and the board of violating the boy's civil rights by failing to enact policies and procedures to halt the alleged abuse.

The complaint notes a report was taken by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and the claims were investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The results were not known Monday. Spokespeople for both agencies were unable to be reached.

Matt Reed, a spokesman for Brevard Public Schools, declined to comment on the suit, citing federal privacy laws barring the release of information about individual students.

“Brevard Public Schools takes bullying seriously, and our principals follow strict policies in investigating and acting on bullying,” Reed said in an email. “Our district and school leaders educate students and parents every year about bullying and how to report it.”

Reed noted the principal and assistant principal from the time of the alleged incidents no longer are with the school.

Among the failures alleged in the suit, attorneys argued:

• The boy's teacher didn't notify his parents or the school principal after one reported incident.

• The school failed to enforce a "no-contact contract" between the students, which an assistant principal later told the woman was deemed "illegal" and rejected by the School Board, according to the complaint.

• The school didn't adequately discipline or remove the student, despite several documented instances of alleged sexual harassment against other students.

"The School Board's conduct ... shows reckless disregard for the safety and welfare" of the student, the complaint said.

School Board Chairwoman Misty Belford also declined comment Monday, telling Florida Today via text: “Based on student privacy concerns and the fact that there is pending litigation, it would be inappropriate for individual board members to comment.”

The school board has three weeks to respond to the complaint.