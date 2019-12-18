Here are Orlando's top 4 Thai spots

Looking for a sublime Thai meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

December is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and business analytics for small businesses. Daily spending at Orlando-area restaurants rose to $1,775 per business in December of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,893, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Thai Cuisine Restaurant

PHOTO: dan j./YELP

First on the list is Thai Cuisine Restaurant. Located at 5325 Edgewater Drive, it's the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thai Island Orlando

Photo: kristy l./Yelp

Next up is South Semoran's Thai Island Orlando, situated at 2522 S. Semoran Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 395 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Oudom Thai & Sushi

photo: ana g. b./yelp

South Eola's Oudom Thai & Sushi, located at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot and sushi bar, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews.

4. Coco Thai Cuisine

Photo: alessandra c./Yelp

Coco Thai Cuisine, a Thai restaurant and cocktail bar that offers salads and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 297 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6304 International Drive, Unit D, to see for yourself.

