J. Crew recalls boys’ denim pants

J. Crew has recalled about 900 units of boys’ denim pants, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Crewcuts boys’ denim pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 could pose an aspiration or choking hazard for young children due to the presence of stones in the pockets or waistband of the pants that remain after stone washing.

The pants were sold in stores nationwide and online from July 2019 to October 2019 and were made in Pakistan.

Style numbers J8406 and season FA 19 are included in the recall. UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.

If you purchased the pants, you should immediately take the pants away from children and remove the stones to eliminate the hazard.

Customers can contact J. Crew at 800-261-7422, www.jcrew.com or 24-7@jcrew.com.