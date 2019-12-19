Orlando's 3 favorite spots to find affordable South American eats

Looking to satisfy your appetite for South American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable South American restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

PHOTO: emill m./YELP

Topping the list is Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar. Located at 57 W. Central Blvd. in the Central Business District, the Colombian spot, which offers burgers, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly South American restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp.

"We specialize in Colombian-style burgers, perros (hot dogs), arepas, empanadas, pinchos and other street fare," states its Yelp profile, and you can check out the full lunch/dinner menu here.

2. Amor Em Pedacos Bakery

Photo: kashif k./Yelp

Florida Center's Amor Em Pedacos Bakery, located at 5576 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Brazilian bakery, which offers South American coffee, pastries and more, four stars out of 131 reviews.

Serving casual breakfast and lunch fare, the eatery offers fresh baked breads, sandwiches, salads and pastas. Check out the full menu here.

3. Cafe De Colombia Bakery

Cafe De Colombia Bakery, a bakery and Colombian spot in South Semoran, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews.

Yelper Monica R., who reviewed Cafe De Colombia Bakery on Nov. 9, wrote, "I love this place, the customer service is amazing! Everything is fresh, the coffee is to die for!" And Dani L. noted, "100% authentic Colombian food! It has Colombian soda, yogurts, coffee, pastries, empanadas, arepas, chicharrones, you name it." Head over to 2512 S. Semoran Blvd. to see for yourself.

