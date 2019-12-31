This was Google’s most searched term in 2019

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Google says “Disney+” was its most searched term in the United States in 2019, even though the streaming service didn’t launched until November.

Disney+ includes content from Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic and it features a new live-action “Star Wars” TV show called “The Mandalorian.”

The show's Baby Yoda character is showing up in a ton of social media memes.

Baby Yoda, by the way, was Google’s most-searched baby of the year.

The next two on Google’s most trending searches in the U.S. for 2019 are more somber:

No. 2 is Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel star who died in his sleep in July at the age of 20.

Coming in at No. 3 was rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in March.