‘My baby:’ Florida deputies save infant that fell out of overturned canoe

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Two deputies who were on their lunch break sprung into action when a canoe overturned on the Weeki Wachee River, sending an infant into the 7-foot deep water.

Hernando County Marine Deputy Steve Snell was training Patrol Deputy Zachary Burkhart on Friday when they opted to take a lunch break near the area of the 2-mile marker at about 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said they saw a woman in the water and heard her scream, “My baby,” so they jumped back onto the department’s personal watercraft and went to the overturned canoe to help.

Burkhart pulled an upside down car seat from the water and found the 4-month-old child still strapped inside, not breathing.

The two heroes brought the baby to the shoreline so first aid could be administered and the baby opened his or her eyes and started to cry.

The infant was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition at last check.

Deputies said the infant was not wearing a life vest even though the person in charge of the canoe rental placed one on the infant before the family left. It’s unknown why the life vest was removed.

The father received a citation because his child was not wearing a life vest.

“It is believed that due to the state of panic both parents were in and the strong current in the river at the time of the incident, Deputies Snell and Burkhart prevented a tragedy with their quick and decisive actions during this incident,” a news release said.