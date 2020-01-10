New bill would ban cellphones for anyone under 21

MONTPELIER, Vt. – If certain politicians in Vermont have their way, no one under the age of 21 would be allowed to use or possess a cellphone.

Bill S.212 would make the possession or use of a cellphone by someone under 21 a misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both, according to KDKA.

Those who proposed the bill feel that if those under 21 aren’t mature enough to smoke, drink alcohol or own a gun, they shouldn’t have a cell phone.

According to the bill, “the internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists and other extremists.”

However, not even those who support the bill believe it will go anywhere.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to pass,” State Sen. John Rodgers told the Barre Montpelier Times. “I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”

Rodgers said he’s a supporter of the Second Amendment and filed the bill to make a point.