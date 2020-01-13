Video: Helicopter drops vegetables for animals suffering in Australian fires

Helicopters are delivering thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes to the endangered wallabies in wildfires-affected areas of the state, officials in Australia’s New South Wales say.

Helicopters dropped the vegetables over the past week to help the Brush-tailed Rock-Wallabies in the Wollemi National Park.

The food drops are part of a major post-wildfires recovery effort across the state, officials said.

Officials say they expect to continue providing food to the wallaby populations until sufficient food resources and water become available in the burned areas.