Rain sweeps through parts of Australia offering some relief from fires

Rain sweeping through New South Wales has brought some relief to communities ravaged by bush fires, but meteorologists now warn it could potentially trigger flash flooding and landslides.

While it's bringing hope that some of the fires devastating the country will be put out or at least slowed, officials are warning that lightning could start new fires.

As of 8:30am this morning, 85 bush and grass fires are burning across the state, with 30 to be contained. All fires are at Advice. We are starting to see some good falls across some firegrounds. Lets hope some of our farmers are also getting some moisture. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/JY5BXMZnSh — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the wet weather has improved the air quality in Melbourne as the Australian Open gets ready to begin Monday.