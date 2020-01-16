78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

78ºF

News

Rain sweeps through parts of Australia offering some relief from fires

Lightning could start new fires, officials warn

CNN Newsource

Tags: Australia

Rain sweeping through New South Wales has brought some relief to communities ravaged by bush fires, but meteorologists now warn it could potentially trigger flash flooding and landslides.

While it's bringing hope that some of the fires devastating the country will be put out or at least slowed, officials are warning that lightning could start new fires.

Meanwhile, the wet weather has improved the air quality in Melbourne as the Australian Open gets ready to begin Monday.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.