Palm Bay family homeless after fast-moving fire damages house, kills 2 pets

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay family was left homeless and their two pets died after a fast-moving fire burned through the second story of their home, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The blaze was reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Watkins Road in the southeast section of the city.

Palm Bay Fire-Rescue crews responded within minutes and moved to locate the pets after family members said they were in the home.

“The occupants were out of the house. We recovered two dogs. We worked on them as best we could, but they both died,” said Battalion Chief Gaius Hall of Palm Bay Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters also shuttled water into the area to fight the fire because of a lack of hydrants in the area.

“It was a tough fire. The wind was so strong,” Hall said.

At one point, firefighters were pulled out of the home after fears the second floor would collapse.

A fire inspector was expected to go through the home to help determine the cause of the fire.

Workers with the Red Cross were called to help the family of four, Hall said.

An investigation is ongoing.