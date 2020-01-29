Giant sinkhole forms in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A giant sinkhole formed in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted a photo of the sinkhole on Wednesday.

“You never know what kind of call you’ll answer as an officer,” police posted on Twitter.

You never know what kind of call you’ll answer as an officer. This was a sink hole. TPD officers responded to the 5100 block of CCSW yesterday to assist with securing the area & evacuated several homes. We are really glad no one was injured & our thoughts are with the families. pic.twitter.com/luDBZKLw7j — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 29, 2020

Investigators said officers responded to assist in securing the area.

Officers said they had to evacuate several homes.

“We are really glad no one was injured and our thoughts are with the families,” police posted on Twitter.

A tree and pieces of a patio fell in the sinkhole.