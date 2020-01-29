67ºF

Giant sinkhole forms in Tallahassee

Several people had to evacuate

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A giant sinkhole formed in Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A giant sinkhole formed in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted a photo of the sinkhole on Wednesday.

“You never know what kind of call you’ll answer as an officer,” police posted on Twitter.

Investigators said officers responded to assist in securing the area.

Officers said they had to evacuate several homes.

“We are really glad no one was injured and our thoughts are with the families,” police posted on Twitter.

A tree and pieces of a patio fell in the sinkhole.

