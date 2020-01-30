Desk chairs recalled after Pier 1 receives reports of chair legs breaking

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pier 1 is recalling 6,000 desk chairs after the company received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One of the reports resulted in someone suffering a minor back injury, according to the CPSC.

Pier 1 posted a list here of chairs impacted by the recall.

The chairs were manufactured from April of 2019 through September of 2019.

Below is a photo of the chairs recalled.

Pier 1 recalls 6,000 chairs. (CPSC)

Customers who bought an impacted chair should contact Pier 1 to receive a free repair kit with free shipping.

The chairs were bought from May of 2019 to November of 2019 for $260 to $450, according to the CPSC.