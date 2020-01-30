Vanessa Bryant thanks everyone for love and support in Instagram post

Vanessa Bryant thanked everyone in an Instagram post for the love and support her family has received following the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

The crash happened in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

“Thank you fall all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram.

She said her family is devasted for all the families who lost loved ones in the crash.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she said.

She asked the public to respect her family’s privacy at this time.

“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me,” she said.

The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic started Monday’s game by honoring future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

We pause once again to remember a true legend.



No. 24. No. 8. pic.twitter.com/LuYTzPrMeJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2020

The Heat started the game with a 24-second shot clock violation. The Magic took an 8-second violation on the next possession.

Bryant’s jersey numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers were No. 8 and No. 24.

Roars of "Kobe" erupted through the American Airlines Arena at the beginning of the game.

Several other teams have started games like this during the week.

Magic guard Terrence Ross is switching his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.

Ross started the season wearing No. 8, he will switch to No. 31.