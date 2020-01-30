Vanessa Bryant thanks everyone for love and support in Instagram post
Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and 7 others died in a helicopter crash
Vanessa Bryant thanked everyone in an Instagram post for the love and support her family has received following the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.
The crash happened in Calabasas, California on Sunday.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
“Thank you fall all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram.
She said her family is devasted for all the families who lost loved ones in the crash.
“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she said.
She asked the public to respect her family’s privacy at this time.
“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me,” she said.
The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic started Monday’s game by honoring future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
We pause once again to remember a true legend.— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2020
No. 24. No. 8. pic.twitter.com/LuYTzPrMeJ
The Heat started the game with a 24-second shot clock violation. The Magic took an 8-second violation on the next possession.
Bryant’s jersey numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers were No. 8 and No. 24.
Roars of "Kobe" erupted through the American Airlines Arena at the beginning of the game.
Several other teams have started games like this during the week.
Magic guard Terrence Ross is switching his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.
Ross started the season wearing No. 8, he will switch to No. 31.
.@TerrenceRoss will be changing his jersey number from 8 back to 31, beginning with Orlando’s game on Saturday, February 1 against Miami at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/YwP2MeYu20— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2020
