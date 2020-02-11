Old viral broom challenge sweeps internet once again

An old viral challenge is sweepin g the internet once again, the broom challenge.

It consists of making a broom stand up on its own and posting the video online.

The broom challenge has been around since at least 2012.

A viral tweet suggests NASA said that Monday was the only day the trick would work, because of the Earth's gravitational pull.

The truth is it can be done any time and has nothing to do with gravitational pull on a given day.

All you have to do is position the broom’s bristles properly.