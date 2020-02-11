68ºF

Old viral broom challenge sweeps internet once again

Broom can stand on own any given day

CNN Newsource

Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves. A viral tweet suggests that NASA said February 10 was the only day the "standing broom" trick would work, because of the earth's gravitational pull (although we couldn't find anything from NASA to support the tweet.)
An old viral challenge is sweeping the internet once again, the broom challenge.

It consists of making a broom stand up on its own and posting the video online.

The broom challenge has been around since at least 2012.

A viral tweet suggests NASA said that Monday was the only day the trick would work, because of the Earth's gravitational pull.

The truth is it can be done any time and has nothing to do with gravitational pull on a given day.

All you have to do is position the broom’s bristles properly.

