Missing girl found dead in SC; homicide investigation begins

From: Cayce Department of Public Safety Police in Cayce, South Carolina are actively searching for missing 6-year old girl Faye Marie Swetlik. Faye got off her bus on Monday afternoon and arrived home to her house in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood, Cayce Department of Public Safety Sergeant Evan Antley said. Antley said Faye got off at her normal bus stop, which is close to her home, adding her family knows she made it home, but sometime around 345pET her family realized she was missing. Antley did not give any detail about who was home in the afternoon, saying it was all part of the developing investigation. Police were called around 5pET and began a search with over 100 law enforcement personnel, including K9ís. During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Lexington County Sheriff Captain Adam Myrick said they are going to stop everyone going in and out of the neighborhood today. They will also do door to door knocks on Tuesday. City of Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter asked that anyone in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood where Faye was last seen, to contact law enforcement if their homes are outfitted with any home security systems, like Ring. A Facebook post from the Cayce Department of Public Safety says Faye has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. Faye is a 1st grader at Springdale Elementary School. (CNN)

CAYCE, S.C. – A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared earlier in the week after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday, and a homicide investigation has been opened, authorities said.

The body of a man also was found recently in the neighborhood where the child, Faye Marie Swetlik, disappeared Monday, said Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove.

Snellgrove didn't immediately provide any evidence to link the two deaths, but said at a brief news conference to announce the developments that there was no danger to the public. He said no arrests have been made in the girl's death.

“It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we announce we have found the body" of the child, Snellgrove said, speaking for only about a minute and taking no questions.

The coroner confirmed the girl's death but has not released the identity of the dead man, Snellgrove said.

The girl’s disappearance had brought more than 250 officers to the neighborhood in Cayce, just across the Congaree River from the state capital of Columbia.

Searchers knocked multiple times on the doors of every home in the neighborhood. They also checked trash cans and a nearby landfill and towed cars.

The girl was last seen getting off the school bus Monday. Her family discovered her missing about 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after looking for her for about an hour, authorities have said.

The girl's mother, the mother's boyfriend and her father all cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

Flyers with Faye’s picture had appeared all over Cayce and people in the area tracked every development in the case.

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye," Snellgrove said. Tuesday “Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside.”

