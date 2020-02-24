62-year-old retired U.S. Marine breaks world record for holding plank for over 8 hours

Think back to the last time you held a plank and imagine how hard it was. How long did you last?

George E. Hood, 62, set a Guinness World Record on Saturday for “The Longest Male Abdominal Plank” that lasted for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds. Hood’s record was adjudicated by an on-site GWR official.

Prior to the world-record attempt, the former U.S. Marine and DEA supervisory special agent completed a 4-month training regimen that included a series of long planks in which he also surpassed the current world record of 8:01:00, which was set by Mao Weidong in China in 2016.

These attempts were not the only times Hood set the plank record, as he has set the record six times in the past eight years.

Hood has officially retired from this pose to pursue other fitness endeavors.