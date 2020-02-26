7-year-old girl dies 1 minute into tonsillectomy surgery

CLINTON, SC – A 7-year-old girl died during surgery in South Carolina, and family members are waiting to view autopsy results Tuesday.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died while she was having her tonsils removed.

Her family is devastated by the loss.

“She was just spunky energetic. She always keeps us on our toes,” Cameron Truelock, Paisley’s uncle, said to WHNS.

He added she was the light in the family and that she loved everyone and made sure everybody was close.

Last Friday, Paisley went to the Greenwood Hospital to get her tonsils out.

A healthy child with no issues, the family says, other than snoring in her sleep.

“Going into surgery, she had no fear. She was smiling and happy, nothing was wrong, you know. She had no fear,” said Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley’s grandmother.

The family says about one minute into surgery, Paisley’s heart stopped and doctors could not revive her.

“Definitely missing her all the time. You don’t understand why these things happen, but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, cause we know it was God,” Truelock said.

Paisley’s grandmother says the community has shown so much love through this most difficult time.

"This is a horrible time for us, we live second by second right now because nobody should ever go through this pain that you're going through," Truelock said.

A visitation for Paisley will be held Wednesday afternoon at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton.

A service to celebrate her life will follow the next day, before a burial ceremony at a nearby cemetery.