Deputy: 10-year-old boy accidentally shot by babysitter while taking selfies with gun

A 10-year-old boy in Texas is recovering after he was accidentally shot by his babysitter when she was taking selfies with a gun, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old relative was watching the child when she found the gun.

Thinking it was unloaded, the woman started posing and taking pictures with it, officials said. Th gun when the gun went off, hitting the boy in the stomach, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the boy is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.