EPA: Homemade sanitizer won’t kill coronavirus, but these products will

Recipes for homemade hand-sanitizers have been circulating on social media amid a shortage due to coronavirus fears.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it’s time to put down the Tito’s vodka and aloe, because the DIY remedies won’t kill the virus.

The EPA released a guide of products qualified for use against the COVID-19 virus Thursday in hopes of discouraging the use of ineffective homemade sanitizers.

"Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said.

The EPA-approved products include many disinfectants from Clorox to Lysol and include sprays, aerosols and wipes. The full list of approved products can be found here.

The agency strongly recommends following the product label use directions for enveloped viruses, as improper use could lead to lingering pathogens.

Homemade sanitizers are not formulated specifically to be anti-viral, and improper mixing of solutions could lead to spreading sickness, health officials said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain proper hand washing is still the best way to keep from getting sick.