Get paid $1,000 to watch classic Disney movies -- again

It seems like only yesterday we were talking about a company that was willing to shell out $1,000 for you to sit on the couch and watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

Well, five months later there is a new business in town willing to slide $1,000 into your bank account for watching Disney movies.

UpgradedPoints is willing to pay out big if you watch 12 Disney movies. This is a pretty small number considering The Walt Disney Company has over 200 films.

The catch? The lucky movie-watcher will need to compare them to their live-action remakes. They’ll be required to identify trends in dialogue, characters and more.

Who they’re looking for?

It might be obvious, but UpgradedPoints is looking for someone with pixie dust coursing through their veins. Someone who belts “Into the Unknown” and isn’t afraid to be off-key. Someone who believes the seaweed is greener in somebody else’s lake. Someone who proudly celebrates their unbirthday 364 days a year.

They’ll also need:

Overall enthusiasm for Disney – you’re the type of person who has Disney soundtracks on your Spotify and immediately signed up for Disney+

A love for movies, especially the Disney classics

Strong attention to detail

The ability and availability to binge-watch 12 movies and their remakes in a short amount of time

Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

What you’ll have to do

Needless to say, your homework is not going to be tough. There are twelve movies that will need to be watched over the span of one month.

The movies include:

“101 Dalmatians”

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Sleeping Beauty” and “Maleficent”

“Cinderella”

“The Jungle Book”

"Beauty and the Beast"

“The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” and “Christopher Robin”

“Dumbo”

“Aladdin”

“The Lion King”

“Lady and the Tramp”

“Mulan”

In addition to watching the movies, you’ll be asked to take notes and track specific details in each of the films.

What you’ll get

As if the $1K wasn’t good enough, the movie watcher will also be given a $100 gift card to purchase a ticket and snacks to see “Mulan” in theaters and a month’s subscription to Disney+ to binge-watch the movies.

How to apply

Follow this link and complete the application. You’ll have to share why you’re the perfect person for the job.

“Applicants’ level of enthusiasm for Disney will be a strong factor for consideration, so provide what you need to demonstrate how and why you love Disney the most,” UpgradedPoints said.

Additionally, applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

The winner will be selected by March 25. If you win, don’t forget to invite us over for a movie night!