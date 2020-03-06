Tito’s Vodka can’t be used to make hand sanitizer

A popular vodka manufacturer is encouraging people not to buy its product to combat the novel coronavirus.

Tito’s vodka spent Thursday responding to people on Twitter who were saying they wanted to use Tito’s to make hand sanitizer.

The Austin, Texas-based distillery responded to the tweets with the same message, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”

So nice try, but it’s best to stick to products specifically made to disinfect hands and surfaces and save the vodka for the drinking.

With all of the hand sanitizer being sold out, I’m gonna make my own recipe using @TitosVodka pic.twitter.com/tMm94gfzOs — Nat Gordon (@NatGordo) March 5, 2020