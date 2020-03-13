U-Haul offers college students 30 days free storage as schools close due to coronavirus

Colleges and Universities across the United States have closed campuses and turned to online education amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Some students may be displaced because of the closures, and U-Haul has stepped in to help those in need.

The moving and storage company is giving college students 30 days of free self-storage because of the recent closures, the company said in a press release.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said John “JT” Taylor, U-Haul president, said in a press release. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The free month is available to new customers with college IDS and is subject to availability.

Go to uhaul.com/storage to find a store near you.