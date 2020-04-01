Coronavirus creativity: Ohio man uses bucket truck to see mom

With social distancing in full swing because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are coming up with creative ways to visit loved ones in isolation.

That includes a thoughtful arborist in Ohio.

Adams Tree Preservation owner Charley Adams went out on a limb, so to speak, using a bucket truck to visit his mother.

He generally takes her out to eat twice a week but hasn’t been able to see her because of restrictions prompted by the spread of COVID-19.

So Adams improvised, extending the truck's boom to the height of the third floor of his mother's assisted living home.

He then called her and told her to come look out the window.

Adams said he checked with the home first and they liked the idea.

We’re pretty sure his mom did, too.

