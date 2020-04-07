OneBlood accepting plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone who has already contracted and completely recovered from coronavirus disease can help those whose lives may still be in danger.

A new treatment known as "COVID-19 convalescent plasma” has received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Blood donation organizations like OneBlood are calling on anyone who meets the criteria to donate plasma at any of their locations.

People who have had and successfully recovered from the virus have developed antibodies, which remain in their plasma.

By donating that plasma to be used in transfusions, they could help someone struggling to fight off the disease to recover.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation

Have a negative result for COVID-19

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements

“I would encourage people who have recovered from the coronavirus to go to our website at oneblood.org and fill out the form to get in touch with us,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood Vice President of communications.

"They have the power to potentially help these patients in a critical situation."

Potential donors can fill out a pre-donation form online to ensure they qualify.

Forbes said any open location in Florida will be able to collect the plasma.

OneBlood has locations in Brevard County open at 956 US-1, Rockledge; and 789 S. Babcock St. #127, Melbourne.