President Trump says he’ll ‘suspend immigration,’ offers no details

President posted news on Twitter on Monday

Tags: coronavirus
President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he’ll sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

He is offering no details on what he is referring to and the White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.

