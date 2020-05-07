Frontier Airlines passengers, employees to undergo temperature checks before boarding plane

ORLANDO, Fla. – In its latest move to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Frontier Airlines has announced that it will start requiring passengers and employees to undergo temperature checks using a touchless thermometer beginning June 1.

Any passenger with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be given a cool down period, if time allows, before they’ll need to do a recheck. If they still have a fever at the time, they’ll be denied boarding and instructed to rebook their travel.

For employees, temperatures will be checked at the beginning of their shift and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to go home for the day.

Frontier said it will not keep a log of employee and passenger temperatures.

Airline officials announced in late April that passengers would be required to wear face coverings on flights starting Friday.

“The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a news release. “This new step during the boarding process, coupled with face coverings and elevated disinfection procedures, will serve to provide Frontier customers an assurance that their well-being is our foremost priority and we are taking every measure to help them travel comfortably and safely.”

Biffle also noted that the company would like to see airports and Transportation Security Administration officials implement a screening process that would require passengers and employees to have their temperatures taken upon entering an airport.

Now, before checking in on a Frontier flight using the airline’s website or app, customers will need to confirm that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days.

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever.

They will wash their hands and/or sanitize before boarding the flight.

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy.

The airline has introduced fogging disinfectant to its cleaning protocol and is wiping down planes with additional disinfectants each night as well, according to a news release.