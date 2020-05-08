Chateau Madeleine offers ‘Free Lunch Wednesday’ to Brevard’s unemployed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Each Wednesday in May, Chateau Madeleine Senior Living and Memory Care, 205 Hardoon Lane, Suntree, will offer free takeout lunch to Brevard residents who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Eric Hardoon, Chateau Madeleine's executive director, wanted to find a way to help Brevard's unemployed with food insecurity. "We wanted to do something to help during this unprecedented time of need," he said in a news release.

The “Free Lunch Wednesday” items, up to a $15 value, must be ordered online at chateau2go.com between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. using the promo code UNEMPLOYED. No purchase is necessary, but jobless patrons are asked to pay the difference for food orders over $15.

The general public is also invited to order takeout with curbside pickup at regular menu prices. The Chateau2Go public takeout service operates daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the free lunch program will only be offered Wednesday afternoons in May.

Menu items include burgers, wings, fish tacos, salads and other more upscale items like lobster roll sliders. Chateau Madeleine’s executive chef will cook the meals, which will be sealed and bagged in the kitchen, then staged curbside for contact-free pickup under the building’s covered portico.

“So far, we are being rewarded with a lot of grateful smiles for the ‘Free Lunch Wednesday’ meals,” Hardoon said. “That’s what it’s all about.”