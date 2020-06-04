Federal inmate dies after being pepper sprayed by guards

NEW YORK – The federal Bureau of Prisons says an inmate at a federal jail in New York City died after being pepper sprayed by officers in his cell.

The bureau said in a statement that Jamel Floyd, a 35-year-old black man, barricaded himself inside his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at 10 a.m. Wednesday and used a metal object to break the cell-door window.

Floyd was pepper sprayed by officers and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of death is under investigation. Officials said it does not appear be related to COVID-19.