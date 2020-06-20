Here’s why a doctor says you should wear a face covering

With areas requiring facial coverings, News 6 spoke with a doctor about the latest research behind the masks.

Dr. Norman Beatty, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine said that even though data is limited on how effective cloth face coverings are, the masks likely help prevent infection.

“As an expert in the field of infectious diseases, we need to do this in a team effort,” Dr. Beatty said. “If you are indeed infected and have COVID-19, you can spread the virus to others through coughing, even through breathing, and the face mask prevents those particles from spreading to others.”

Dr. Beatty said that while some people will be asymptomatic, others will have a harder time fighting off the virus.

“You will spread or have the ability to spread the virus to others around you and you may actually spread the virus to somebody who is at risk for having a more severe illness,” Dr. Beatty said.

Dr. Beatty said that until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask is likely a key to help to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“As a community, if we band together to practice social distancing and wear face coverings, we are going to see these numbers go down,” Dr. Beatty said.

Orange County’s mask ordinance goes into effect on Saturday.