Newly discovered swine flu has pandemic potential, researchers say

Chinese researchers have identified a new swine flu virus with pandemic potential but experts are insisting that it does not pose an immediate threat.

The G4 virus is a descendant of the H1N1 swine flu that caused the 2009 pandemic.

In a study published on Monday, researchers identified the virus as a recently emerged Eurasian avian-like H1N1 virus.

It appears this virus has been circulating in the pig population since 2016 with few instances of pig-to-human transmission.

As of yet the potential of human to human contagion has not been confirmed.

Officials with the World Health Organization confirmed that they are closely monitoring new data as it emerges and refer to this discovery as proof that we must all remain vigilant even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.