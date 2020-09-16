5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif. This year's fires have taxed the human, mechanical and financial resources of the nation's wildfire fighting forces to a degree that few past blazes did. And half of the fire season is yet to come. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

1. SALLY COULD LEAD TO RECORD FLOODING The hurricane makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm with torrential rain and damaging storm surge.

2. WHY WILDFIRES HAVE BEEN A TOUGH FIGHT Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus have put a historically heavy burden on West Coast firefighters.

3. INDIA CROSSES 5 MILLION CORONAVIRUS CASES The still soaring figure is testing the country’s feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.

4. ‘THE PERCEIVED REALITY IS WHAT’S IMPORTANT’ In Appleton, Wisconsin, the health of the economy is viewed through partisan lenses — filtered through facts voters want to see and hear, and those they don’t.

5. REPORT BLASTS BOEING, FAA FOR CRASHES A House panel blames two deadly 737 Max jet crashes on the “horrific culmination” of failed government oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing despite knowing about problems.