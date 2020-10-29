Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Biden in Brevard and Palm Beach

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, Pete Buttigieg, is making stops in Melbourne and West Palm Beach Thursday on behalf of Joe Biden and to encourage early voting, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

According to a campaign release, Buttigieg will appear with retired Maj. Gen. Steven Lepper in Viera “emphasizing the importance of this election and urging supporters to utilize these final days of early voting.”

A US Air Force biography says Lepper was commissioned in 1979 as a graduate of the US Air Force Academy. He became a judge advocate in 1984 and served several times as a Staff Judge Advocate. He rose to the position of Deputy Judge Advocate General at USAF headquarters in Washington D.C.

Lepper in a blistering op-ed for The Hill in June, criticized President Trump for threatening military force against demonstrators in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“If you try to use the military against Americans in a misguided effort to stifle cries against injustice, or if you try to hide behind the military in an effort to deflect criticism from yourself, you will fail and you will bring dishonor upon our armed forces, our Constitution, and our nation,” he wrote.

Later in the day Buttigieg will travel to West Palm Beach where he is expected to hold a press conference at a gold star memorial and “highlight the importance of our military and military families and honor their sacrifice.”