United Airlines offering free COVID-19 test on select routes

United Airlines is going to offer free coronavirus tests to passengers ahead of their flights.

The airline hopes the move will help get more people traveling again.

United is calling the plan a pilot program, for now, and says it can essentially guarantee that everyone on board is COVID-19 negative.

The four-week trial starts Nov. 16, just before the typical hectic holiday travel season.

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.

For now, United will test people flying from Newark’s airport to London’s Heathrow.

People flying into the UK will still face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

