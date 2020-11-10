Yeti recalls nearly 250,000 mugs over burning hazard

If you bought a Yeti mug with a magnetic slider lid recently, listen up. The company is recalling nearly 250,000 of those mugs because you could end up getting burned.

Apparently, the lid can pop off when the mug’s filled with something hot.

There have been two reports of it happening, though no one has gotten hurt, however, the company says you should stop using the mug right away.

The Rambler 20 ounce Travel Mugs were sold in October 2020 at a cost of $35.

The date code on the product is 34204010.

Yeti asks that customers return just the lid for a full refund of the product.

Click here to complete the return form.