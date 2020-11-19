CDC urges people not to travel for Thanksgiving

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

One week before Thanksgiving, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Americans not to travel for the holiday.

The agency made the comments during a conference call on Thursday.

The recommendation comes as coronavirus cases surge throughout the United States.

The CDC says traveling right now could spread the virus from one part of the country to another.

But for those who are still planning to travel, the CDC urges people to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands frequently.