CDC urges people not to travel for Thanksgiving

CDC warns traveling could spread coronavirus to different parts of country

CNN Newsource

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Hawaii resident Ryan Sidlow carries his son Maxwell as their family boards a United Airlines flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued travel advisories Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, urging people entering their states or returning from outside the states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. The advisories urge people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local, a statement said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
One week before Thanksgiving, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Americans not to travel for the holiday.

The agency made the comments during a conference call on Thursday.

The recommendation comes as coronavirus cases surge throughout the United States.

The CDC says traveling right now could spread the virus from one part of the country to another.

But for those who are still planning to travel, the CDC urges people to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands frequently.

