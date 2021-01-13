Etsy removes 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt from its website following Capitol siege

E-commerce company Etsy has removed a shirt from its website.

A rioter in the U.S. Capitol siege was spotted wearing a similar shirt with the message, “Camp Auschwitz.”

According to Etsy, the company removed the item immediately upon learning about it and banned the shop that listed it.

A spokesperson said Etsy is committed to keeping the marketplace safe and does not condone items that glorify hate or violence.

The company said it is aggressively monitoring for any listings that may have been inspired by the recent unrest.