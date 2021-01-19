Small portion of fried foods increases stroke risk, study says

There’s more evidence that eating fried foods may increase your risk for major heart disease and stroke.

Published Monday in the journal Heart, the research shows each additional weekly serving of a half a cup of fried foods increased the risk for heart attack and stroke by 3%, heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.

Health experts say small doses can add up quickly.

For perspective, the study found a medium McDonald’s French fry serving is 117 grams.

Trans fats are cheap to produce, last a long time and give foods a great taste and texture.

The American Heart Association recommends replacing trans fats from fried and processed foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oil.

Besides fried foods, you’ll find trans fats in coffee creamer, cakes, pie crusts, frozen pizza, cookies, crackers, biscuits and dozens of other processed foods.