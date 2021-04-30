Venezuela's 'doctor of the poor' beatified in small ceremony

Yeni Vasquez raises a portrait of the late, Venezuelan Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez outside the church in La Candelaria after the church bell rang, signaling the start of his Beatification ceremony in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 30, 2021. Known as the "doctor of the poor, Hernandez is being Beatified by the Catholic church, a step towards sainthood. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS – A man revered by millions of Venezuelans as the “doctor of the poor” is one step away from sainthood after being beatified Friday in the South American country’s capital.

Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernández, who died in 1919, was beatified in a simple and emotional ceremony, culminating decades of efforts by Venezuela’s Catholics. Mass celebrations were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano, representing the Vatican, said during the ceremony that Hernández “will be called blessed and celebrated every year.”

“It seems providential to celebrate the beatification of a doctor in the midst of a pandemic that affects all of humanity,” Giordano said. “In the figure of Blessed Dr. José Gregorio, the church today pays a tribute of recognition, gratitude and prayer to medical and health professionals.”

He added that Hernández is capable of uniting Venezuelans, despite their differences, even religious and ideological. Both government and opposition figures sent tweets Friday celebrating the first Venezuelan layman to be beatified. The other three are female members of religious orders.

Fewer than 300 people, almost entirely priests and nuns, attended the event in the small chapel of a Catholic school on the edge of a mountainous national park north of the capital of Caracas. The ritual was carried live on television.

Hernández, born on Oct. 26, 1864, was convinced that science was one of the main ways to get the country out of misery. He founded two research institutions and several classes at the Central University of Venezuela, the oldest and largest in the country.

“He believed that medicine was a priesthood of human pain,” Luis Razetti, a prominent Venezuelan doctor and friend of Hernández, once said.

